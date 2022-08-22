Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre has undergone a considerable facelift.

The public is invited to visit Newbiggin Sports and Community hub between 10am and 6.30pm next Thursday, September 1, to see the new sports facilities, meet staff and find out more about the events and activities which will be on offer.

There will be light refreshments on offer and staff from both Northumberland County Council and Active Northumberland will be on hand to meet locals and answer questions.

The centre has undergone a £1.9m facelift, funded by the local authority, which has seen it refurbished and remodelled to provide a new community hub and improved sporting offer, along with a function room, community allotment and football pitch.

A new, modern and welcoming reception, a library area and a new community café and hub will provide a welcoming social space for local people to access a range of services, support and events.

On the sporting side, the ground floor gym area has been reconfigured to provide a dedicated cycling/spinning studio while the first floor has been converted into a new gym area with weights and state-of-the-art cardio equipment.

In addition, the three squash courts and viewing gallery have been refurbished, and the six-court sports hall has been upgraded.

There are also new and improved changing facilities that will be available for sport and community use, including changing places which are designed to be fully accessible for those with additional needs.

Councillor Wendy Pattison, cabinet member with responsibility for Northumberland Communities Together, said: “As well as the sporting offer, the centre will provide a vibrant community hub for social groups, activities and skills workshops.

"I am sure it will become a much-loved and valued focal point for this community – somewhere where people can meet, socialise and feel more connected.”