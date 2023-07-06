Dr Neil O'Brien, medical director for the NHS’s North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board. Picture by Chapman Brown Photography.

The North East and North Cumbria area has faced inequality issues for decades and this has been a major factor in a number of its locations having populations with higher than average poor health, while the North East suffers the worst levels of preventable mortality in the country.

Now a three-year programme is bringing together the NHS and councils with voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations to tackle these issues, with the aim of doing more to prevent ill health in the first place.

Dr Neil O'Brien, medical director for the NHS’s North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “We’ve made great progress in areas like stroke, heart attacks and smoking, but we know there is much more to do.

“Lots of factors affect our health – where we live, how we live and the opportunities we have in our lives. That’s why it’s so important for our whole system to work together and target support where it’s most needed.

“It's all part of our vision for Better Health and Wellbeing for All, with a focus on longer and healthier lives for all our people, regardless of what they earn or where they live.”

The investment will support a range of initiatives, including extra support for the ‘Deep End’ network of GP practices in the most deprived communities. This includes steps to attract and retain more GPs to work in deprived areas.

