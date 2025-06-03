Northumbria Health and Care Academy has officially opened in Cramlington, providing training and education to existing and future NHS workers.

On Monday, June 2 Dame Ruth May, former chief nursing officer for England and nurse, unveiled the plaque declaring the £32 million development officially open.

Dame Ruth said: “The future of healthcare depends on developing a first-class nursing, midwifery and allied health professional workforce. To attract and retain the best talent, we need to offer people the opportunity to train and progress in their chosen career paths.

“The Northumbria Health and Care Academy is an exceptional example of an NHS organisation thinking about the challenges facing it and then developing a solution to address them.”

The academy, which is part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s commitment to develop its staff, sits on the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Its opening marks a year since it accepted its first students, providing an opportunity to reflect on the impact it is already having.

Dr Birju Bartoli, Northumbria Healthcare’s chief executive, said: “At its heart, the NHS is all about people. We want to continue providing excellent care to the people in our communities, and to do that we need the best people working for us.

“We are committed to supporting new and existing colleagues to progress their careers, develop their skills and maximise their potential, helping them to provide outstanding care.

The academy has a range of bespoke facilities.

"We’ve not just invested in a building but have created state-of-the-art teaching and learning spaces which immerse participants into replica clinical environments.”

The Health and Care Academy offers an ever-expanding range of courses to nurses, midwives and allied health professionals, such as physiotherapists, radiographers, podiatrists and occupational therapists.

Courses range from apprenticeships to clinical skills programmes to a degree delivered in partnership with the University of Sunderland.

Those studying at the academy have placements at Northumbria Healthcare’s hospitals and community sites, meaning they are integrating into the trust, developing relationships with colleagues and can earn while they learn.

The Academy itself has a range of bespoke facilities such as a high-tech immersive suite and simulated practice areas, including a ward, consultation room, and community bedsit.