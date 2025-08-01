A GP practice in Ashington could be on the move.

A proposal which would see the Lintonville practice move to the Ashington Workspace site has been announced.

The plans would also involve some community health services and the pharmacy moving some 500 yards to Lintonville Parkway.

The GP practice, other health services and pharmacy would mostly be on the ground floor, with a new community hub planned for the first floor, for both patients and residents to access.

The current Lintonville GP site in Ashington.

Work to convert the Ashington Workspace building could begin in early 2026 and would take up to 12 months.

Janan Swinglehurst, executive GP partner at Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) Lintonville, said: “Our GP practice team cares for 15,586 patients and because the building is too small, we can’t grow or offer new services. It also stops us from working more closely with other health, community and voluntary organisations.

“This really matters because many of our patients need more support due to complex and long-term health problems. We also have a growing and older population. We want to do more to help our diverse patient population stay healthy and feel well. We are very committed to improving both patient and staff experience.”

The proposed new site, which is near the main bus station, would also have more parking that is easy to access and free for people using services in the building.

David Hedgcock, managing director of NPC, said: “I am delighted with the proposal for the NPC Lintonville surgery as it will make such a positive difference for our patients and our colleagues.

“Our vision for the proposed community hub is that it will be at the heart of the community in Ashington and become a safe and inclusive space for people to be able to access a range of support and advice to improve their wellbeing, health and quality of life."

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland, said: “We are proud to have helped facilitate the development of this proposed, vibrant community hub, which we believe will be welcomed by the local community. We have worked closely with tenants to support them in relocating to new or similar premises, ensuring disruption was kept to a minimum.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to regeneration in Northumberland, we continue to invest in key schemes such as Portland Park and the Bedlington Town Centre redevelopment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and community benefit across the county."

“While we work through the transition of ownership, we would like to reassure existing tenants that we will work closely with them to support relocation and minimise any disruption. We are also committed to keeping them updated.”

The practice is inviting people to give their views by September 25.

Fill out an online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LT9W9WJ or ask for a paper survey at the surgery reception.

Drop-in sessions are being held at Hirst Welfare Centre on Monday, August 11, 3.30pm to 6.30pm and at NPC Lintonville surgery on Wednesday, September 3, 10am to 1pm and on Wednesday, September 10, 4pm to 6.30pm.

An online session with Healthwatch Northumberland takes place on Wednesday, September 17, 6pm to 7pm. To join, email [email protected] or call 03332 408 468.

The North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board will review feedback to make a final decision.