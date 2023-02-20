£300,000 has been secured to improve health and address health inequalities in Blyth.

The Heart of Blyth project has been funded through the Health Foundation and Local Government Association grant programme – Shaping Places for Healthier Lives.

Some of its main aims include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Strengthening relationships, bringing diverse groups together, building connections and sharing skills and knowledge to improve the area;

- Making the most of Blyth's strengths by building on and celebrating what is already there;

- Improving how Blyth is seen, by growing community pride, developing a positive reputation and identity which can be promoted and communicated within the town and to visitors;

- Building on the ideas and contribution of residents and working with organisations in Blyth to provide opportunities for residents to develop these ideas further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Micro grants of up to £3000 are available for residents’ ideas which meet the overall broad aims of the project.

The Heart of Blyth residents’ panel ,which shapes the direction of the project, is responsible for considering and awarding applications for the micro grants. Anyone interested in making an application can learn more by emailing [email protected] or by attending next month’s event in person.

Gill O’Neill, director of public health at Northumberland County Council, said: “Living in a strong community can positively affect all aspects of our lives. This includes everything from our health and wellbeing to the environment we live in.

“The Heart of Blyth project works really hard to strengthen communities by building on the work already done in Blyth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adult wellbeing at Northumberland County Council, said: “By working with our communities and key stakeholders, we are able to help people live long, healthier and happier lives.

“The event in March will bring together organisations and their members who have received a microgrant so far and showcase their activity. This is a great opportunity to spread the word about the fantastic work being done in Blyth, as well as being a networking opportunity for groups and residents alike.”