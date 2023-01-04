Chemist Phil Souter, who works for Procter & Gamble in Longbenton, has been honoured for services to medical research.

One of his main successes has been the invention of a purifying powder, which has been a game-changer for people in developing countries without access to clean water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By dropping the powder into their source of water – whether it be flood or river water – it can be made drinkable.

The sachets are simple to use - even a child can make dirty water drinkable.

Mr Souter, of Longhorsley, said: “Discovering that I had been awarded an OBE was really unexpected, but a moment at which I felt incredibly humbled.

“When you work within research and development, it can take a while for the impact of your work to filter through, but reaching milestones like this make me incredibly proud of what we have achieved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recognition is a huge honour but it is one that has come as a result of the impact that we have delivered, and that is what gives me the greatest pleasure.”

After starting work on the water purification project in 1999, the sachets were launched in September 2001, followed by the Children’s Safe Drinking Water distribution programme in 2004.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Souter has invented a revolutionary powder can make dirty water drinkable.

Mr Souter said: “I had been fortunate enough to travel during my university years and had seen first-hand some of the challenges associated with lacking access to clean, safe drinking water. I felt that there must be a solution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Each 4g packet can treat 10 litres of water by effectively killing bacteria and viruses, removing parasites and solid materials, using only a bucket, a spoon and a filter cloth.”

After studying chemistry at undergraduate and PhD level at Oxford, and a year of post-doctoral research at the University of Virginia in the USA, Mr Souter returned to the North East to work for Procter & Gamble.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is risen through the ranks and is now a senior director within the multinational consumer goods corporation’s laundry research and development department.

Mr Souter's sachets were sent to Thailand when the tsunami hit in 2004, as access to clean drinking water was limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior vice president and general manager at P&G Northern Europe, Tom Moody, said: “I cannot think of a better way to ring in a new year than by celebrating Phil’s extraordinary achievements.

“Some 24 years ago, he was meant to be working on laundry detergents but, instead, invented what I affectionately refer to as a ‘muck magnet’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through his discovery, people in some of the poorest communities around in the world are able to access clean, safe drinking water.