Prestigious funding for Ponteland GP Dr Lily Lamb
A Ponteland Medical Group GP has been awarded a National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Doctoral Fellowship, Northumbria Primary Care (NPC) has announced.
Dr Lily Lamb will receive funding to complete a part-time PHD in the field of medical education and workforce. This will not impact her clinical role as an NPC GP.
The NIHR Fellowship Programme supports individuals on their trajectory to becoming future leaders in health and social care research.
Dr Lamb has showed a continued commitment to improving the field of medical education research, taking a specific interest in role modelling in primary care medical education and securing the future GP workforce.
In addition to this, she teaches year 3 Newcastle University medicine students, chairs the North East England Faculty of the Royal College of GPs and co-convenes the leadership strand of the Changing Face of Medicine project, under the Academy of the Medical Royal Colleges.
Dr Lamb said: “The application process for NIHR Doctoral Fellowships is challenging and highly competitive, so it’s a real honour to be recognised by the NIHR and to receive this funding.
“I’m incredibly excited to begin my research and feel very grateful to my supervisory team at Newcastle University that I am in this position.
“Medical education and the GP workforce are subject areas that I’ve long been interested in and I look forward to contributing to the body of research on such an incredibly important topic for patients and the wider NHS.”
Consisting of nine GP practices in Northumberland and North Tyneside, NPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. It has its own independent board of directors.
David Hedgcock, NPC managing director, said: “We’re over the moon for Dr Lamb to have received an NIHR Doctoral Fellowship.
“She will undertake this new role alongside her clinical role at Ponteland Medical Group and continues to be the embodiment of NPC’s values.
Her passion for improving primary care, staff and patient experience is second to none and we’re confident that this fellowship will be a fruitful endeavour for not just our patients and colleagues, but those up and down the country.”