Dr Lily Lamb will receive funding to complete a part-time PHD in the field of medical education and workforce. This will not impact her clinical role as an NPC GP.

The NIHR Fellowship Programme supports individuals on their trajectory to becoming future leaders in health and social care research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Lamb has showed a continued commitment to improving the field of medical education research, taking a specific interest in role modelling in primary care medical education and securing the future GP workforce.

Dr Lily Lamb.

In addition to this, she teaches year 3 Newcastle University medicine students, chairs the North East England Faculty of the Royal College of GPs and co-convenes the leadership strand of the Changing Face of Medicine project, under the Academy of the Medical Royal Colleges.

Dr Lamb said: “The application process for NIHR Doctoral Fellowships is challenging and highly competitive, so it’s a real honour to be recognised by the NIHR and to receive this funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly excited to begin my research and feel very grateful to my supervisory team at Newcastle University that I am in this position.

“Medical education and the GP workforce are subject areas that I’ve long been interested in and I look forward to contributing to the body of research on such an incredibly important topic for patients and the wider NHS.”

Consisting of nine GP practices in Northumberland and North Tyneside, NPC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. It has its own independent board of directors.

David Hedgcock, NPC managing director, said: “We’re over the moon for Dr Lamb to have received an NIHR Doctoral Fellowship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She will undertake this new role alongside her clinical role at Ponteland Medical Group and continues to be the embodiment of NPC’s values.