Power firm's warning to Northumberland anglers
Power firm bosses are warning anglers not to put their lives at risk by not paying attention.
Northern Powergrid, which has 60,000 miles of overhead power lines and underground cables, is urging anglers to stay safe when fishing.
The electricity distributor's safety campaign 'Look up it's Live' coincides with National Fishing Month.
Carbon fibre rods and poles will conduct electricity and high voltage power can jump through the air – meaning angling equipment does not even have to touch a power line for anyone holding it to get a shock.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Geoff Earl, Northern Powergrid’s director of safety, health and environment, said: “It’s crucial that anglers always check their surroundings for overhead lines and only unpack and set up at the water’s edge once they’re sure it’s safe to do so. They should also pack up their rod at the water’s edge and never walk with it.”
The firm has produced an Angling Safety Guide to download from northernpowergrid.com/safety