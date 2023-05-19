Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is looking to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ashington hospital on Tuesday, June 6, while the whole NHS is celebrating its 75th birthday in July.

The trust plans to hold celebration events at the hospital with current and former members of staff to reflect on the care provided to tens of thousands of patients over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you or a relative received outstanding care or you have any photos from when the hospital opened, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust would love to hear from you.

Wansbeck General Hospital.

Brenda Longstaff, head of the Bright charity said: “We are delighted to be hosting these celebration events. We’re really looking forward to getting together with staff and members of our local community to reminisce on all the happy memories of the hospitals over the years.”