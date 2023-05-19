News you can trust since 1854
Positive stories and memories of Wansbeck hospital wanted ahead of milestone anniversary

Residents are being asked to share their positive stories and memories of Wansbeck General Hospital.

By Ian Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:26 BST

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is looking to mark the 30th anniversary of the Ashington hospital on Tuesday, June 6, while the whole NHS is celebrating its 75th birthday in July.

The trust plans to hold celebration events at the hospital with current and former members of staff to reflect on the care provided to tens of thousands of patients over the years.

If you or a relative received outstanding care or you have any photos from when the hospital opened, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust would love to hear from you.

Wansbeck General Hospital.Wansbeck General Hospital.
Brenda Longstaff, head of the Bright charity said: “We are delighted to be hosting these celebration events. We’re really looking forward to getting together with staff and members of our local community to reminisce on all the happy memories of the hospitals over the years.”

Please email your memory or photograph to [email protected]

