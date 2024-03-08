Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Out of nine ‘themes’ in the survey, the organisation, a subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust that was launched in 2015, received a ‘best in class’ result for three and above the national average result for eight.

The group runs 12 GP practices, including the recently acquired Valens Medical Partnership and Coquet Medical Group, and serves 120,000 patients in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Dr Phillipa Male, a GP partner at the organisation, said: "At Northumbria Primary Care we have embraced an innovative approach to primary care, deviating from the conventional GP model.

78% of Northumbria Primary Care staff participated in the survey. (Photo by Northumbria Primary Care)

“It is gratifying to see our teams responding positively to our approach and letting us know where we are excelling.

“While we have had some fantastic results in this year’s survey, we recognise the importance of not resting on our laurels.

“Our recent survey has highlighted areas where we can improve staff experience, and we are committed to working closely with our teams to make the necessary changes.

“The insight gained from the National Staff Survey will play an important role in shaping and enhancing that experience."

This year, 78% of Northumbria Primary Care staff participated in the survey, which takes place every year.

Results included having the top score for being ‘compassionate and inclusive’, ‘rewarding and recognising’ staff, and fostering a workforce that believes they ‘have a voice that counts’.

David Hedgcock, managing director of Northumbria Primary Care, said: “All of our colleagues contribute to creating a positive working environment. I would like to thank our teams for making Northumbria Primary Care a great place to work for all of us.

"During a period of significant change, it’s heartening to witness our teams reporting high levels of job satisfaction.

“As we continue to expand and welcome new members to our team, maintaining a high level of staff contentment remains a top priority.