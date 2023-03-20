Campaigner Jane Hodson-Hamilton (right) and fellow litter picker Rachel Locke with some of the vapes they have collected.

Jane Hodson-Hamilton, from Ponteland, helps to organise regular litter picks and said she had been “stunned” by the number of e-cigarettes she had come across.

She said: “I‘ve noticed a marked increase in vapes over recent months in all areas that I walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am doubtful an outright ban of disposal vapes is realistic, but if users were encouraged to dispose of them in a considerate and environmentally friendly manner, that would be a start to reducing the number of vapes finding their way into the countryside.”

Some of the vapes which have been found discarded in and around Ponteland.

As well as issues with pollution and potential fire hazards in hot weather, carelessly discarded single-use vapes are regularly mistaken for food by wildlife.

Jane has contacted her local MP, Guy Opperman, who said he shared her concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I understand around 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week in the UK.

“A significant amount of the disposable vapes are not recycled properly and are instead littered or discarded with residual waste.

“Local councils are responsible for keeping their public land clear of litter and refuse, and the role of central government is to enable and support that work.”

Jane said the problem was getting worse “with each passing year”, but efforts were being made to tackle it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “In Ponteland, we’ve started to highlight the problem and were delighted to have Paul, the manager of the One Stop shop, offer a handy recycling take-back point for vapes without needing to produce a receipt for purchase or the requirement to buy a new product.”

According to Dr Wendy Fail, senior waste management officer at Northumberland County Council, the issue is very much on the local authority’s radar.

She said: “We are acutely aware of not just the litter blight caused by e-cigarettes and vape products, but also the fire risks posed by discarded units.