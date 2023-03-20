Ponteland litter picker hits out at rise in number of vapes being thrown away
Calls have been made to tackle the growing number of discarded vapes blighting the Northumberland countryside.
Jane Hodson-Hamilton, from Ponteland, helps to organise regular litter picks and said she had been “stunned” by the number of e-cigarettes she had come across.
She said: “I‘ve noticed a marked increase in vapes over recent months in all areas that I walk.
“I am doubtful an outright ban of disposal vapes is realistic, but if users were encouraged to dispose of them in a considerate and environmentally friendly manner, that would be a start to reducing the number of vapes finding their way into the countryside.”
As well as issues with pollution and potential fire hazards in hot weather, carelessly discarded single-use vapes are regularly mistaken for food by wildlife.
Jane has contacted her local MP, Guy Opperman, who said he shared her concerns.
He added: “I understand around 1.3 million disposable vapes are thrown away every week in the UK.
“A significant amount of the disposable vapes are not recycled properly and are instead littered or discarded with residual waste.
“Local councils are responsible for keeping their public land clear of litter and refuse, and the role of central government is to enable and support that work.”
Jane said the problem was getting worse “with each passing year”, but efforts were being made to tackle it.
She added: “In Ponteland, we’ve started to highlight the problem and were delighted to have Paul, the manager of the One Stop shop, offer a handy recycling take-back point for vapes without needing to produce a receipt for purchase or the requirement to buy a new product.”
According to Dr Wendy Fail, senior waste management officer at Northumberland County Council, the issue is very much on the local authority’s radar.
She said: “We are acutely aware of not just the litter blight caused by e-cigarettes and vape products, but also the fire risks posed by discarded units.
“As these items cannot and should not be placed into household or public bins due to the huge risks they pose. The council will shortly be rolling out vape collection containers at all 12 of its household waste recovery centres.”