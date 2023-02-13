Following a UK Civil Aviation Authority approval process, test drone flights will be taking place from today (Monday, February 13) until Friday, May 12 along a route from Wansbeck General Hospital at Ashington up to Alnwick Infirmary and onto Berwick Infirmary.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is partnering with Apian, a company which has come through the NHS Clinical Entrepreneurs Programme, to explore the use of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to carry key medical supplies such as chemotherapy drugs and blood samples between sites.

Given Northumbria Healthcare’s large, predominantly rural patch across Northumberland and North Tyneside, using drones is being explored as a potential method of reducing delivery times, making efficiencies and cutting carbon emissions.

Mark Knowles, pharmacy head of production at Northumbria Healthcare, with a Uncrewed Aerial Vehicle that will be used in the trial.

The trial will collect logistical data and assess the impact on patient experience, staff resources and the environmental benefits.

Sir James Mackey, Northumbria Healthcare chief executive, said: “As an innovative and forward-looking organisation, we are always interested to explore initiatives which may be able to improve how we deliver care to our communities.

“Using drones has the potential to help us deliver important drugs and supplies in a better, smarter way, so we are looking forward to seeing how the test flights go.

“We are committed to providing as much care as we can in our outlying communities, so logistical routes to Alnwick and Berwick are a key focus.”

The project will use fully electric aircraft, which can take off and land vertically like a helicopter before flying horizontally like a plane by combining fixed wings with rotors.

The UAVs, which are managed by Skyports Drone Services, can carry up to 3kg of payload and have a maximum speed of 110km/h (almost 70mph).

There will be six flights per day at the beginning of the trial, increasing to up to 15 flights per day in its final stages, delivering chemotherapy medication to Alnwick and onto Berwick Infirmary. Return flights from Alnwick and Berwick will deliver pathology samples to Wansbeck.

Other items that may be delivered include blood packs, prescriptions, medical equipment and mail.

UAVs could support the NHS to build capability into existing, pressured supply chains.

Dr Christopher Law – co-founder and medical director at Apian, which is funding the trial – said: “This trial builds on Apian’s work in the Solent where we flew the world’s first chemotherapy and delivered the UK's first prescription medicine by drone.

“While there’s still much work to be done before UAVs can operate autonomously in non-segregated airspace, there’s an equal and opposite amount of evidence for Apian to collect for how on-demand delivery can impact healthcare just as it has our personal lives.”

The project partners who have helped with the landing sites for the drones include Northumberland Estates and Museums Northumberland.