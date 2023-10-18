Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new surgery has been in the pipeline for several years and this latest step follows an engagement period with residents and stakeholders.

The current surgery, on Main Street, is small and housed in a converted farm building. The new and spacious site would be located less than half a mile away on Robson Grove.

In July, Felton and Widdrington surgeries (Northumberland Health) became part of Northumbria Primary Care (NPC), a partnership of ten GP practices and a wholly owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

David Hedgcock, managing director of NPC, said: “We are delighted to be able to help progress this project as we know how important it is to the local community.

"We are committed to providing excellent patient care and experience. We are also always looking at ways to improve patient access as we know how important this is, especially in rural areas.

“We are looking at services that will be provided from our new surgery, which will include GP cover and we will of course keep everyone updated.”

The new surgery would be built by national primary care premises specialist, Assura.

Its development director, Andrew Cooper, said: “The building will be a fantastic environment to provide vital primary care services for patients in Felton and surrounding areas. It will be a welcoming and modern space and, very importantly, provide access for people with disabilities.”

The building will consist of reception and dispensing areas, a waiting room, five consultation rooms and space for staff training. There will be space for an ambulance to park outside the front of the surgery, 20 car parking spaces and secure storage for bicycles.

Subject to planning permission, it is hoped that construction will start in early 2024, with the surgery being operational by summer 2025.

Felton Parish Council chairman Adam MacDonald, said: “Felton Parish Council welcome the news. Thanks to feedback from residents, the plans have been shaped in a way that will provide more access to GPs in a building that is tailored to the needs of the local communities.”