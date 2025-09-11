Plans submitted for new build as part of remedial works project at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington
The plans, which have been lodged with Northumberland County Council, seek permission for a two-storey building at the rear of the site as part of a project to carry out remedial works within the existing hospital.
The first floor will contain a 30-bed ward which will mean the current wards in the hospital can be decanted in turn for work to take place.
The ground floor will host a pathology laboratory for blood sciences and two cath labs, where diagnostic tests for heart conditions take place.
Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “Working on a live hospital site means this project must be managed carefully, and this application follows detailed planning, testing and design work.
"This has helped decide how best to handle work to minimise disruption to patients, who remain our priority. We have spent time engaging with staff during this phase.
“Minimising disruption, and allowing the hospital to function as it needs to, have been and will remain a major focus during this project. We would like to thank patients, visitors and staff for bearing with us during this important work.”
Other works are already taking place outside the hospital, on the drainage system and to re-clad the walls. A new helipad is also being built and should be completed in October.
This work to repair and improve aspects of the hospital building follows a legal settlement with the original developer in 2022.