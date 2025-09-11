A full planning application has been submitted for a new decant building at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, which have been lodged with Northumberland County Council, seek permission for a two-storey building at the rear of the site as part of a project to carry out remedial works within the existing hospital.

The first floor will contain a 30-bed ward which will mean the current wards in the hospital can be decanted in turn for work to take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground floor will host a pathology laboratory for blood sciences and two cath labs, where diagnostic tests for heart conditions take place.

Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington.

Damon Kent, managing director of Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management, said: “Working on a live hospital site means this project must be managed carefully, and this application follows detailed planning, testing and design work.

"This has helped decide how best to handle work to minimise disruption to patients, who remain our priority. We have spent time engaging with staff during this phase.

“Minimising disruption, and allowing the hospital to function as it needs to, have been and will remain a major focus during this project. We would like to thank patients, visitors and staff for bearing with us during this important work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other works are already taking place outside the hospital, on the drainage system and to re-clad the walls. A new helipad is also being built and should be completed in October.

This work to repair and improve aspects of the hospital building follows a legal settlement with the original developer in 2022.