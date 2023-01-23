Felton Surgery is set to relocate.

Northumberland Health has been given the all clear to progress its plans for a new medical practice in Felton.

A site owned by the parish council adjacent to Robson Grove has been identified for the proposed new-build.

Details of the design are now being finalised with the developers, Assura, with hopes that it could be up and running before the end of 2024.

A patient and public engagement event has been organised where the plans will be on display and a representative from the developers will be on hand to answer questions.

It is anticipated the plans will then be submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Karl Beattie, practice manager at Felton Surgery, said: ''Our current premises were not purpose-designed as a surgery and a lack of space has been a constraint - this new building will give us the modern space we need to grow and build capacity for local health services.

"Most importantly, the new building will be a much more accessible and pleasant place for patients to receive their care.''

The new surgery would provide improved reception and waiting spaces; additional clinical and treatment rooms; greater accessibility for those with disabilities and mobility issues; space for wider availability of local health services; capacity to care for growing patient numbers due to local housing growth; and better training facilities for staff.

An Assura spokesperson said: “The proposed re-location of Felton surgery is aimed at creating a modern and flexible space that serves bigger patient lists and supports the training of new NHS team members. The sustainable building would also be designed to meet net zero targets, by utilising renewable energy.”

Services at the current Main Street premises will remain as they are until the new building is ready for use.

Assurances have also been given that the Widdrington surgery will continue to operate as normal, with plans for renovations and improvements there in due course.

Northumberland Health was formed in January 2022 from a merger of the Felton and Widdrington surgeries.

