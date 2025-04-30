Planners refuse medical centre bid in Cramlington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A planning application for a proposed new medical centre on the outskirts of Cramlington has been turned down.

Alpha Recovery had submitted an outline proposal for the development of a site between the A189 and B1505, close to the Northumbria hospital.

However, the bid was refused by Northumberland County Council planners who say insufficient evidence and justification has been provided to demonstrate the provision of a new medical centre meets an identified need and may disrupt the delivery of future healthcare services.

North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board said it had no knowledge or involvement in the project and ‘identified several concerns’.

Plans for a medical centre have been turned down.

They added: “We do not support this application for a GP surgery in this location and have not received any application from existing GPs looking to relocate their current surgeries.”

The application attracted 14 letters of objection, including some from residents in the Southfield Lea area who raised traffic concerns.

One letter of support welcomed the prospect of improved health services.