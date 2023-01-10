New facilities at Rothbury Community Hospital.

The new facility, a partnership between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and Rothbury Cottage Care Ltd (part of People First Care), opened on Tuesday.

However, it was a low-key affair after planned celebrations were postponed due to the signification pressures NHS teams are under and high levels of illness in the local community.

The flexible NHS bed provision is available for patients who need longer-term recuperation and rehabilitation and end-of-life care.

A team of district nurses, GPs and nurse practitioners will provide clinical support alongside healthcare currently delivered in the community and in people’s homes.

Sir James Mackey, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s chief executive, previously said: “We would like to personally thank every single person who has been involved in enabling this pioneering model of care to become a reality – those in the local community, those who work in our trust and colleagues from Rothbury Cottage Care.

"We are sure that both NHS patients and care home residents will receive compassionate and high-quality care and that this facility is very welcomed by Rothbury and the surrounding communities.”

The care facility has 12 en-suite bedrooms and residents and NHS patients will enjoy home-cooked food which will be prepared on site.

The refurbished day room and lounge provides space for patients to relax, socialise and do various activities. There is also a laundry room.

Nigel Dawson, director of Rothbury Cottage Care Ltd, said: “The finish of the facility is beyond our initial expectations. It is a very homely, welcoming and comfortable environment for people to be cared for in.”

