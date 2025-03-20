Patients rate the environment of Northumbria Hospitals above the national average for the third year running
It scored above the national average in all eight assessed areas in the 2024 Patient-Led Assessments of the Care Environment survey.
These annual assessments evaluate non-clinical aspects of hospital environments such as cleanliness, food, privacy and overall appearance – aiming to enhance standards across hospitals, hospices and independent treatment centres providing NHS-funded care.
The trust, which operates hospitals in Northumberland and North Tyneside, ranked first nationally for cleanliness and the combined food category among large acute trusts, achieving an impressive 99 per cent score in both categories.
Several areas saw improvements compared to 2023, with the condition, appearance and maintenance category rising by 1.4 per cent.
Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management (NHFM), the trust’s estates and facilities subsidiary, plays a vital role in maintaining hospital buildings, facilities and equipment to enhance the patient experience.
Damon Kent, managing director of NHFM, expressed his pride in the results, saying: “We are thrilled to have achieved our best-ever scores in these assessments.
“While high-quality medical care is a priority, we know that the hospital environment also plays a crucial role in a patient’s overall experience.
“These outstanding results are a testament to the dedication of our catering, facilities and domestic teams, who work tirelessly to maintain the highest standards for our patients.”
Beyond environmental factors, the trust also saw improvements in privacy, dignity and well-being, and was placed top nationally among large acute trusts in this category.
