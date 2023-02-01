Developers Assura revealed the design plans at a patient and public engagement event in the village.

Northumberland Health, which operates the Felton and Widdrington surgeries, has identified a site adjacent to Robson Grove for the proposed new build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal has been approved by Northumberland North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board.

A CGI of the proposed Felton Surgery. Image: Corstorphine & Wright

Karl Beattie, practice manager at Felton Surgery, previously said: ''This new building will give us the modern space we need to grow and build capacity for local health services.

"Most importantly, the new building will be a much more accessible and pleasant place for patients to receive their care.''

It is anticipated the plans will now be submitted to Northumberland County Council with hopes that it could be up and running before the end of 2024.

Services at the current Main Street premises will remain as they are until the new building is ready for use.