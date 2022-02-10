Parish council organises meeting to discuss surgery closure proposal

Longhoughton Surgery.

Alnwick Medical Group is currently carrying out a 12-week consultation on a proposal to close the surgery permanently.

Longhoughton Parish Council, which had not been consulted on the proposal, has organised a meeting tonight (Thursday) to discuss the issue.

The parish council says it is well aware of the views of residents who would like to retain medical facilities in Longhoughton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting is being held at 7pm in Longhoughton Community and Sports Centre. It is open to residents but numbers may have to be restricted due to Covid. Representatives of Alnwick Medical Group have been invited to attend.

Alnwick Medical Group says the current premises and dispensary ‘are becoming increasingly unfit for purpose’, lack disabled access and its rental agreement with the RAF does not allow it to make any changes to the property to make it more suitable.