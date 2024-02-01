Parents urged to book any missed MMR vaccine appointments after warning of 'real risk' of measles outbreaks
With cases rising across the country, the UK Health Security Agency has declared a national incident – warning that measles could spread rapidly, causing a national outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease.
Across the North East and North Cumbria, uptake of the mumps, measles and rubella vaccine (MMR) remains the highest in England.
However, the number of children getting their second dose of the vaccine has now fallen below 95%, the national target required to avoid outbreaks and the rapid spread of the disease.
Dr Neil O’Brien, medical director, North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, is among those calling on parents and carers to urgently book any missed MMR vaccinations with their GP practice to ensure they and their children are fully protected.
He added: “Spending just 15 minutes or more in direct contact with someone infected is enough to catch measles, making it one of the most infectious diseases in the world.
“Anyone over two that has not yet had their MMR vaccination is at risk of catching this very serious but completely preventable disease, which is highly likely to spread rapidly if people remain unvaccinated.
“Anyone whose immunity is compromised, including pregnant women, is also at increased risk of severe disease from measles.”
Children require two doses of the MMR vaccine. The first dose is scheduled around their first birthday and the second dose at three years and four months old.