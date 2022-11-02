Over 2,000 children 'in need' in Northumberland.

The area had 2,340 children deemed to be in need of help on March 31 this year – down four per cent from 2,253 a year before but two per cent below the pre-pandemic figure of 2,399 in March 2020.

That is 397 per 10,000 children – still well above England's overall rate of 334 per 10,000.

The figures are from the Department of Education's annual census, which includes children on social care and protection plans, those looked after by the local authority and disabled children.

The data shows there were 2,738 assessments carried out in Northumberland last year – with family dysfunction making up 41% of cases.

There were also 389 child protection plans in place for children who were considered to be at risk.

Sarah Wayman, The Children's Society head of policy and research, said: "We have seen how successive lockdowns have left many children feeling more worried about their future.

"All this takes its toll on children’s wellbeing and can lead to mental health conditions.”

She added: “Lockdowns also meant some children may have been left more exposed to problems at home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

England had 404,310 children in need at the end of March – up 4.5% from 2021 and up 3.9% from 2020.