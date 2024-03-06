Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The In the Spotlight Awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of employees and volunteers who embody the trust’s vision of ‘unmatched quality of care for every life we touch’.

Nominations for the Patient Choice Award close on March 31.

NEAS employs more than 3,000 people, who touch the lives of thousands of patients across the North East every day in a variety of ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Ambulance Service will be holding its annual awards, In the Spotlight, in June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Helen Ray said: “Our people play a really important role in the lives of North East residents every day, whether it be answering 999 or 111 calls, giving clinical care or patient transport, or supporting the front line with everything from fleet, recruitment and finances to occupational health and information technology.

“We regularly receive positive feedback from patients and their families for the fantastic work they do. They don’t do it for the praise, but receiving any thanks means the absolute world to them.

“It’s important to us that our people feel valued and recognised for their hard work, and our annual awards ceremony is one of the ways we do this. Over recent years they have been held online as a result of the pandemic, so we’re really pleased to be able to bring them back to an in-person event.

“Given our patients are the reason why we are all here, it’s important to us to include the patient voice in our awards.”