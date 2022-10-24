Adult care worker shortage.

Data from the Skills for Care charity show there were around 8,200 jobs available in the area’s adult social care sector in 2021-22 – with roughly 7,800 of these posts filled.

It also estimates there was a record high 165,000 (11%) vacant posts in England last month – with the sector facing complex challenges, including a surge in demand and recruitment and retention problems.

The vacancy rate in Northumberland was below the national average at 10% – with the rate for registered nurses at 18% and 12% in support and outreach roles.

Northumberland had a turnover rate of 41% across all adult social care services, with rates especially high among care workers (46%) and direct care staff (43%).

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK and co-chair of the Care and Support Alliance, said: “Recruitment and retention in social care have been difficult for some years but both now appear to be getting markedly worse.

"The main problem is pay. A cash starved care sector simply can’t compete with the big supermarkets and online retailers on wages so committed staff are lured elsewhere."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “We’re investing in adult social care and have made £500m available to support discharge from hospital into the community and bolster the workforce this winter."