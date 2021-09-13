Hexham MP Guy Opperman officially unveils a new state of the art MRI scanner at Hexham General Hospital, managed by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. Pictured left to right, Radiology Consultant Ahmed Mohamed, Geoff Searle CEO of InHealth and Guy Opperman MP.

On Friday (September 10), Guy Opperman MP unveiled a plaque at Hexham General Hospital to mark the MRI scanner, which represents the latest development in the partnership between Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and InHealth, a specialist diagnostic provider.

The machine has actually been in operation for more than 18 months now, with the original plans for an opening ceremony put on hold due to Covid.

The service, operating three days a week, is seeing around 3,600 patients annually, including around 25 cardiac patients per month undergoing specialised scans and 15 arthrograms – high-tech imaging for musculoskeletal conditions.

Beth Dutton InHealth Operations manager, Northumbria Radiology Consultant Ahmed Mohamed, Guy Opperman and Geoff Searle CEO of InHealth.

The hospital serves a large rural hinterland in the west of Northumberland, meaning timely access to the latest world-class technology much closer to home for many, not just in Northumbria Healthcare’s catchment, but across a wider, fairly remote area with limited access to MRI facilities.

Dr Rahul Dharmadhikari, radiology consultant and director of the Clinical Support and Cancer Services Business Unit at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Patients undergoing these scans may be nervous both about the procedure itself and what the results mean for them and their loved ones, so it’s important that these diagnostic tests take place as quickly as possible.

“By having this facility at Hexham it means that a large number of patients can now access this service much closer to home, which can help to make them feel more comfortable.

“Quick and accurate diagnostic testing so that we can start the right treatment as soon as possible is crucial to us as clinicians in ensuring we provide our patients with the high-quality care that they expect from us at Northumbria, and which the Hexham radiology team have continued to deliver despite recent challenges.”

The scanner at Hexham, which replaced a previous mobile unit, represents the most recent step in a more-than-15-year partnership between Northumbria Healthcare and InHealth, which has seen scanners already installed at the Trust’s North Tyneside, Wansbeck and Northumbria hospitals.

The collaboration, which sees around 30,000 scans taking place each year, was recognised at the HSJ Partnership Awards in 2020, winning the Partnering for the Future category.

Geoff Searle, InHealth’s CEO, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to formally mark the opening of the MRI facility at Hexham, a £1.5million investment which is just the latest step in our long-standing and fruitful relationship with Northumbria Healthcare.

“We hope that this partnership continues well into the future, with valuable collaboration and learning that ultimately improves patient care and our ability to make healthcare better, together.

“I’d also like to say thank you to everyone involved in the creation and running of this unit, including the team of InHealth staff who manage the unit day-to-day, for all of their efforts, not least for navigating through the pandemic and continuing to provide patients with access to the care they need.”