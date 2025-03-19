Northumbria Volunteer Service celebrates getting national standard for three years running

By Andrew Coulson
Published 19th Mar 2025, 17:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The Northumbria Volunteer Service (NVS) that supports Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is celebrating its Investing in Volunteers (IiV) quality standard for the third time running.

The NVS has almost 400 volunteers across Northumberland and North Tyneside going the extra mile to support patients, visitors and staff in hospitals.

IiV aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience for all volunteers and demonstrates that organisations value the enormous contribution made by their volunteers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Volunteer roles include meeting and greeting people at hospital entrances, working in NVS shops, driving the buggy to transport people and facilitating ward activities.

Northumbria Volunteer Service Meet and Greet, Bill and Colin.Northumbria Volunteer Service Meet and Greet, Bill and Colin.
Northumbria Volunteer Service Meet and Greet, Bill and Colin.

The NVS was assessed against six quality areas and proved to excel in all aspects of working with its volunteers. In addition, a number of volunteers were asked about their experiences.

One volunteer said: “Volunteering gives me a real sense of purpose. I feel part of a community, I’ve made lots of friends, I get great satisfaction from volunteering and I get great feedback from patients and staff.”

Claire Finn, operational service manager for volunteering, said: “We are very proud to have received this prestigious achievement for the third time running.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our volunteers make a huge difference and we always want to recognise and celebrate them for their contributions.”

Most volunteers join the NVS at retirement age, but everybody is welcome. For example, young people are encouraged to gain experience for their university or job applications through the service.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the team. Email [email protected] or call 0191 2031354.

Related topics:Investing in VolunteersNorthumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation TrustNorthumberlandNorth TynesideClaire Finn

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice