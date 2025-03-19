Northumbria Volunteer Service celebrates getting national standard for three years running
The NVS has almost 400 volunteers across Northumberland and North Tyneside going the extra mile to support patients, visitors and staff in hospitals.
IiV aims to improve the quality of the volunteering experience for all volunteers and demonstrates that organisations value the enormous contribution made by their volunteers.
Volunteer roles include meeting and greeting people at hospital entrances, working in NVS shops, driving the buggy to transport people and facilitating ward activities.
The NVS was assessed against six quality areas and proved to excel in all aspects of working with its volunteers. In addition, a number of volunteers were asked about their experiences.
One volunteer said: “Volunteering gives me a real sense of purpose. I feel part of a community, I’ve made lots of friends, I get great satisfaction from volunteering and I get great feedback from patients and staff.”
Claire Finn, operational service manager for volunteering, said: “We are very proud to have received this prestigious achievement for the third time running.
“Our volunteers make a huge difference and we always want to recognise and celebrate them for their contributions.”
Most volunteers join the NVS at retirement age, but everybody is welcome. For example, young people are encouraged to gain experience for their university or job applications through the service.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact the team. Email [email protected] or call 0191 2031354.
