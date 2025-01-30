Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hospital in Northumberland has launched a new menu specifically designed for children, following feedback from a patient experience survey.

In the survey, parents of children staying at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington highlighted the need for a wider variety of meal options, including choices tailored to younger children and those with needs surrounding neurodiversity.

In response, the hospital’s catering team collaborated with the paediatric nutrition team to create a revamped menu offering a diverse range of meals, including a finger-food menu.

The survey was taken as part of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s patient experience programme, which sees monthly surveys conducted across all wards to assess key aspects like privacy and dignity, cleanliness, quality of care and food.

A new menu has been introduced for children at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

The finger-food menu, which was first available for adult patients, has been particularly beneficial in supporting children’s developmental skills, including self-feeding and food exploration.

Hannah Mayer, paediatric dietitian, explained: “We explored low-salt options and developed nutritious meals designed to aid children’s recovery while they’re in hospital. Hospitals can be intimidating places for anyone, especially children, and encouraging them to eat can be a challenge. T

"This new menu provides a broader range of healthy and appealing choices to suit all needs.”

Catering superintendent Katie Wright added: “We’re delighted to introduce this expanded menu for our young patients. We know how important it is for children to have meals that are not only nutritious but also comforting and enjoyable.

“By offering a wider variety of choices, we aim to make mealtimes a more positive part of their hospital experience and support their recovery with balanced, delicious meals tailored to their tastes and dietary needs.”