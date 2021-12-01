Mark Smith Business Development Manager at GV Healthcare (creators of MyPorter, right) and Damon Kent, Managing Director of NHFML - Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (left) present the Dennis Southern Award to Dennis' family.

Dennis was a porter with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust from 2007 to 2021 and was nominated for the MyPorter Award 2020.

The awards were the first time a portering awards event had been done specifically for portering teams.

What made the entry for Dennis unique, is that it was made posthumously – sadly Dennis had passed away from cancer on February 1, just two weeks before the closing of the awards.

It was felt by the judges that although the entry more than warranted a place for consideration at winning the MyPorter Award 2020, it just wouldn’t do Dennis, his name and his legacy justice by presenting a one-off award. It was then decided that a new award would be created for the MyPorter Awards 2021

The Dennis Southern Award itself was created and presented to all of his friends, family and colleagues at the beginning of this year, with the shield being displayed for its first full year by his wife at home, whose mantle-piece it sits on.

The aims for the MyPorter Awards 2021 is that it will host a live portering conference and awards ceremony, where it is hoped some of those close to Dennis will present the award to its first ever winner.

Nicola Cartwright, estates and facilities manager at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, nominated Dennis back in 2020.

She explained: “Dennis was an incredibly hard worker, he was part of the Northumbria family and embodied the values of the trust.

"Originally, I nominated Dennis for the award because of his hard work and commitment, despite the personal challenges he faced outside of work.