The Northumbria Hospital in Cramlington has introduced a new food menu addressing the the dietary requirements of stoma patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust catering team are carrying out extensive reviews of patient menus, including launching a new children’s menu, to ensure a larger variety of meals that support the nutritional needs for a patient’s recovery.

Working with catering partner apetito, a new menu has been developed offering 14 options for patients to choose from, including the addition of mini meals, soups, deserts and sandwiches. This is an increase from the five options that were previously available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been launched at the start of this year, the menu has already received positive feedback from staff and patients alike.

The new menu offers 14 options for patients.

Zoe Bell, stoma nurse, said: “Nutrition is a large part of providing stoma care and having a larger menu to choose from, it allows patients to take control of a small part of their care. This has a big impact on their wellbeing and subsequently, their recovery.”

Katie Wright, catering superintendent, added: “It was important to us to not only create options that meet nutritional needs but to add food that brings variety and comfort to patients during their stay.”

“Catering plays a big role in the overall patient experience and for patients who have more complex nutritional needs, we have a responsibility to ensure they are being met.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Oakley, apetito training and operations manager for Northumbria Hospital said: “We have worked collaboratively to create stoma menus that are suitable for patients, following tastings with dietetic and nursing teams. We hope the new menus will offer more choice, while ensuring patients get the nutrients they require.”