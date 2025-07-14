The emergency department (ED) at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital (NSECH) in Cramlington has introduced reusable suture kits to treat patients that require stitches.

Single-use suture kits have been used in healthcare for many years and are still widely used.

The kits contain four tools that can be used to stitch wounds. However, despite not all the tools being used on every patient the whole kit must be discarded once opened.

Switching to reusable suture kits allows the kit to be sterilised before re-use.

The Northumbria Sterile Processing Centre is located on the same site as the ED allowing for a sterilisation turn around time of 24 hours and cutting costs on transport and fuel.

An initial 12 reusable kits have been ordered, which when compared to the 1400 that were used in 2023 is a significant reduction. Payback on investment is estimated to be within the first year of making the change.

James Walton, consultant in ED, said: “In the 15 years I’ve been qualified, I’ve only ever used single-use suture kits, so it’s been a long time coming to find an alternative and more sustainable option. The biggest challenge will be changing staff behaviour when using the kits but understanding the positive environmental and financial impacts will support people to make the change.”

Clare Winter, head of sustainability, said: “Emergency departments are resource heavy due to the nature of the work but that doesn’t mean we can’t take action to identify areas to make sustainable improvements. Making the switch to reusable suture kits is just another step towards achieving net zero by 2040.”