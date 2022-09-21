NHS staff, governors and members of the trust, and residents of the two areas are all invited to Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Annual Members’ Meeting (AGM) on Wednesday, September 28.

At the meeting, the trust’s senior leaders will report on the last year, note achievements, highlight lessons learned and outline the vision for the future.

Alan Richardson, Northumbria Healthcare’s chairman, said: “We are here to serve the public so openness and transparency are very important to us, with our AGM playing a major role in how we share what we do with our communities.

Alan Richardson.

“I would encourage anyone who is interested about the NHS in their area to come along and hear more about what the trust has been doing in the past year, as we assess our performance and reflect on both the achievements and the challenges.

“The AGM also provides an opportunity to thank staff, partners and the public for their support, as well as enabling the trust’s leaders to outline our vision for the future and how we will continue to keep patient care at the heart of all we do.”

This year’s AGM takes place at Northumbria House, 7-8 Silver Fox Way, Cobalt Business Park, NE27 0QJ, from 3.30pm to 5.15pm, and the agenda will be available online at www.northumbria.nhs.uk

All are welcome, but if you would like to attend the AGM, please email [email protected] in advance.

The meeting will be preceded by a Marketplace event where different teams from around the trust will be showcasing what they have been doing during the past year. This starts from 2pm.

Northumbria Healthcare is one of the largest trusts in the country geographically – providing care to more than 500,000 people across Northumberland and North Tyneside in hospitals, in the community and in people’s own homes.