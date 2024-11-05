Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has gained national recognition for its work in ensuring safe staffing levels at each of the eight inpatient sites across the large geographic area it serves.

The trust was one of six winners at the RLDatix Awards 2024, picking up the Safer Care accolade.

The project, led by the trust’s NMAHP (Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professionals) and Workforce Systems teams provided real-time data on staff movements into a dashboard to make sure that each site had the right skill mix – reducing unnecessary staff moves and supporting staff well-being.

It can be easily replicated across other areas and the teams have shared insights and dashboard examples with other organisations to enhance safe staffing across the healthcare system.

The health trust has achieved more award success.

Not only was the trust one of the winners of the night, but it had also been shortlisted in four other categories, three of which received highly commended status. This gave recognition to a variety of projects that have taken place to positively impact patient care and safety.

Chris Platton, director of nursing at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “This is a fantastic achievement for everyone who has been involved in these projects. We are proud of their consistent drive towards delivering exceptional care to our communities.

“Being shortlisted, highly commended and taking home an award is a true reflection of the commitment from every team member.”

Claire Brown, workforce systems programme manager, added: “The range of projects that have been highlighted show that different departments and disciplines across the trust are passionate about creating a supportive environment for our staff.”