Northumbria Healthcare sustainability team in the running for national award
The prestigious IWFM Impact Awards 2024 have officially listed their finalists for this year, with the Net Zero Northumbria team being nominated in the Positive Climate Action – Towards Net Zero category.
The trust launched its Net Zero Northumbria action plan in early 2024 and a number of projects have been completed during the year.
Most recently, the trust has signed a commitment alongside the North East Ambulance Service to stop the idling of ambulances after patient drop-off at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.
Head of sustainability, Clare Winter, said: “Being finalists in the Towards Net Zero category is a brilliant achievement and a huge testament to the work done over the past year to improve our sustainability efforts as a trust.”
The award ceremony will be held on Monday, October 14 in London.
