A new sustainability action plan made by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been recognised for its efforts after being announced as a finalist for a top national accolade.

The prestigious IWFM Impact Awards 2024 have officially listed their finalists for this year, with the Net Zero Northumbria team being nominated in the Positive Climate Action – Towards Net Zero category.

The trust launched its Net Zero Northumbria action plan in early 2024 and a number of projects have been completed during the year.

Most recently, the trust has signed a commitment alongside the North East Ambulance Service to stop the idling of ambulances after patient drop-off at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital.

Head of sustainability, Clare Winter, said: “Being finalists in the Towards Net Zero category is a brilliant achievement and a huge testament to the work done over the past year to improve our sustainability efforts as a trust.”

The award ceremony will be held on Monday, October 14 in London.