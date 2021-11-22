Ross Wigham, deputy director of communications, left, and Wayne Daley, head of CSR, centre, collecting the awards.

The international scheme rewards the best examples of corporate and social responsibility across the world for organisations demonstrating a positive contribution to the community.

The awards have been welcomed by the Trust as it places greater emphasis on making a difference.

Northumbria Healthcare had already won an award last year for work with the D/deaf community and this week was recognised with a further two awards:

Supporting the arts award: Northumbria has forged strong partnerships with local communities to bring art and artists together into the healthcare environment. Arts and Wellbeing are now embedded into its CSR programme and continue to find new reach across the Trust area.

Rehabilitation award: In 2019, the Trust took a bold and innovative step to improve communication with patients who have hearing loss by appointing a dedicated D/deaf awareness project officer to make staff aware of the challenges faced by patients accessing healthcare.

This achievement comes almost a year after Northumbria became the first health organisation in the UK to receive gold accreditation for corporate social responsibility (CSR) and is now a significant part of the Trust’s work.

In the summer, it also became the first NHS trust in the country to make a formal commitment to focus on the full range of ways it can make a difference with a dedicated community promise outlining the approach to poverty, employment, education, economy, environment and wellbeing. All things that they hope will improve local communities and build relations between the Trust and the communities that it serves.

Sir James Mackey, chief executive said: “It’s great to see our efforts being recognised again, especially on the international stage. We’re taking a really tangible approach to the way we support our communities and putting our corporate social responsibility at the heart of what we do.