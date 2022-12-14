Northumbria Healthcare says Accident and Emergency will stay open during Royal College of Nurses strike
Emergency care will remain open for patients during the nurses’ strike, the NHS have said.
Scheduled appointments at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hospitals will also continue and patients should attend them unless informed otherwise.
Industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing will take place on Thursday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 20, with 12 hour walkouts on each day.
Dr Neil O'Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our patients and staff.
“We have been working extremely hard in recent weeks to plan for this strike, and detailed plans are in place at each affected hospital.
“Patients should attend appointments as planned unless they hear from the NHS to say otherwise. We will be rearranging any postponed appointments as a priority.”
In addition to emergency services continuing to function, GP practices, urgent treatment centres, dentists and community pharmacies will be open as usual.
Dr O’Brien added: “Urgent and emergency care services will remain open. If someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, please call 999.
“We have planned with great care, but services will be extremely busy.
“Please use services wisely. If it is not an emergency use options like 111.nhs.uk, see a pharmacist, or contact your GP.
“If you come to the emergency department with a minor illness, you are likely to face a long wait as our staff prioritise more serious cases."