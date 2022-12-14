Scheduled appointments at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust hospitals will also continue and patients should attend them unless informed otherwise.

Industrial action by the Royal College of Nursing will take place on Thursday, December 15 and Tuesday, December 20, with 12 hour walkouts on each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Neil O'Brien, executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all our patients and staff.

Emergency services at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and other Northumbria Healthcare hospitals will continue to operate during industrial action.

“We have been working extremely hard in recent weeks to plan for this strike, and detailed plans are in place at each affected hospital.

“Patients should attend appointments as planned unless they hear from the NHS to say otherwise. We will be rearranging any postponed appointments as a priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to emergency services continuing to function, GP practices, urgent treatment centres, dentists and community pharmacies will be open as usual.

Dr O’Brien added: “Urgent and emergency care services will remain open. If someone is seriously ill or injured and their life is at risk, please call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have planned with great care, but services will be extremely busy.

“Please use services wisely. If it is not an emergency use options like 111.nhs.uk, see a pharmacist, or contact your GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad