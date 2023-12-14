Northumbria Healthcare NHS Trust celebrates milestone of 1,000th robotic operation
The NHS Trust introduced two state-of-the-art Da Vinci Systems at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital and North Tyneside General Hospitals in September 2021, investing more than £3.7m.
Surgeons use robotics to create more consistent and accurate results than traditional approaches.
In open surgery, clinicians operate with handheld instruments through a large incision, but robotic surgery allows for operations to be carried out by making small cuts and inserting specialist equipment.
Procedures are carried out by a surgeon seated at a console connected to a robot. The surgeon then directs the robotic arms, which mimic their hand movements, in real-time. This method utilises 3D imaging that allows surgeons to be more precise in their movements than the 2D visuals offered by other keyhole surgery methods.
Robotic-assisted surgery provides multiple benefits to patients, including quicker and easier recovery, reduced chances of complications, and shorter hospital stays.
The 1,000th procedure was a complex hysterectomy completed by Mr Ibrahim Hamoodi, an obstetric and gynaecological consultant.
Mr Hamoodi said: “By using a robot, we offer patients a much more precise and efficient surgery that reduces pain, risk, and recovery time.
“The less invasive nature of the procedure means that patients can make a quicker recovery, which reduces the risk of complications. It also means that patients don’t require an overnight stay and can be discharged on the same day. This allows the patient to return to the comfort of their home as soon as possible and creates more bed space on our wards.”
Surgeons also benefit from operating at a seated station in a more ergonomic position, reducing stress on their body through lengthy and complex procedures.
Kirsty Sewell, robotic surgery coordinator added: “Northumbria Healthcare made a significant financial commitment purchasing this technology and we’re now seeing the benefits of it.
“1,000 surgeries in just over two years is a great achievement for our team and the trust as a whole. This milestone is a reminder of the patients we have treated and the lives we have touched since the introduction of robotic surgery."