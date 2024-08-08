Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust held another engagement event with organisations from the voluntary and community sector to learn how to work better together as partners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first Northumbria Café engagement event with the sector took place in January this year, when 25 organisations attended to offer their views and opinions on a number of key issues for communities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Due to the success of this event, the second café was recently held at the new Health and Care Academy – with 31 organisations represented by more than 50 attendees.

The trust reported on the impact of the first event and how that engagement session informed the patient charter with examples such as making clinical messaging simpler to match the reading levels of people in its communities.

Picture from the second Northumbria Café engagement event.

Attendees took part in themed work looking at how people and wider organisations and systems could work better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included some anonymised case studies and how more joined-up thinking could lead to better outcomes for patients and communities.

Chief executive Birju Bartoli said: “We’re all very excited about this work and want to build even closer links with organisations in the third sector to make sure everyone has their say.

“We’re looking closely at how our community wants to receive healthcare services, both now and in the future, and understand how we can start shaping all this together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of themes emerged, including how information could be better shared and how looking at a more people/patient-centred approach could help.

The next steps for the trust will be to incorporate this into the clinical strategy.