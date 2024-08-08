Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust vows to work more closely with charities and community organisations
The first Northumbria Café engagement event with the sector took place in January this year, when 25 organisations attended to offer their views and opinions on a number of key issues for communities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.
Due to the success of this event, the second café was recently held at the new Health and Care Academy – with 31 organisations represented by more than 50 attendees.
The trust reported on the impact of the first event and how that engagement session informed the patient charter with examples such as making clinical messaging simpler to match the reading levels of people in its communities.
Attendees took part in themed work looking at how people and wider organisations and systems could work better.
This included some anonymised case studies and how more joined-up thinking could lead to better outcomes for patients and communities.
Chief executive Birju Bartoli said: “We’re all very excited about this work and want to build even closer links with organisations in the third sector to make sure everyone has their say.
“We’re looking closely at how our community wants to receive healthcare services, both now and in the future, and understand how we can start shaping all this together.”
A number of themes emerged, including how information could be better shared and how looking at a more people/patient-centred approach could help.
The next steps for the trust will be to incorporate this into the clinical strategy.
