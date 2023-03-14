News you can trust since 1854
Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust ships blankets made at Seaton Delaval facility to Ukraine

NHS staff in Seaton Delaval have manufactured 10,000 blankets that will now be sent to Ukraine.

By Craig Buchan
Published 14th Mar 2023, 18:02 GMT- 1 min read

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust made the blankets at its Manufacturing and Innovation Hub, and they are now on their way to Lviv.

A similar initiative took place last year.

Janice Rice, a machinist at the facility, said: “Making the blankets for Ukraine has been massively important to all of us in the factory.

Approximately 250,000 refugees are living in the Lviv region of Ukraine as the Russian war is now in its second year. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
“It means that we have got a chance to do things other than scrubs but we are also making a difference to the people in Ukraine.

“We are so proud that we can help them.”

Labels with kind messages are being stitched into the blankets before they are shipped.

Divisional director Sarah Rose said: “It gives a huge amount of job satisfaction to the girls and they are really pleased to be involved in this.

“It is fantastic for us to be offering these at this really cold time for the people in need.”

