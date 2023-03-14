Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust made the blankets at its Manufacturing and Innovation Hub, and they are now on their way to Lviv.

A similar initiative took place last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janice Rice, a machinist at the facility, said: “Making the blankets for Ukraine has been massively important to all of us in the factory.

Approximately 250,000 refugees are living in the Lviv region of Ukraine as the Russian war is now in its second year. Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

“It means that we have got a chance to do things other than scrubs but we are also making a difference to the people in Ukraine.

“We are so proud that we can help them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labels with kind messages are being stitched into the blankets before they are shipped.

Divisional director Sarah Rose said: “It gives a huge amount of job satisfaction to the girls and they are really pleased to be involved in this.