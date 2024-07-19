Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has appointed a vice chair.

Ruth Connorton, who has been a non-executive director at the trust since January 2020, officially took up the role at the recent general meeting of the council of governors.

She previously worked as a commercial lawyer and was a partner at two large law firms in Newcastle.

During her career, she worked with clients across the public sector – including the NHS, local government and education. She has expertise in contractual, procurement and partnering matters, and is also actively involved with the charitable sector.

Ruth Connorton.

Ruth said: “It is an honour to be appointed as vice chair for Northumbria Healthcare. I have relished my role as a non-executive director, welcoming the opportunity to use my skills and knowledge to support the trust in its drive for excellent patient care.

“At a testing time for the NHS nationally, I am determined to help Northumbria Healthcare to continue to play the absolutely vital role it plays in our communities in Northumberland and North Tyneside.”

The trust’s chair, Sir Paul Ennals, said: “Ruth is an extremely valued member of our board and I welcome her appointment as vice chair. I look forward to working more closely with her and know that she has the best interests of the trust and the communities it serves at heart.”

The vice chair deputises for the chair in the event of their absence or unavailability.

Northumbria Healthcare, which runs hospitals and community services in Northumberland and North Tyneside, has not previously had a vice chair. The introduction of the role follows the introduction of temporary measures to support partners at Newcastle Hospitals.