Northumbria Healthcare makes five shortlists at national patient safety awards

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been shortlisted as a finalist in five different categories at the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Patient Safety Awards.

The sections where the trust is on the list include Patient Safety Education and Training, and Maternity and Midwifery Services Initiative of the Year.

It has been shortlisted in the Advancing Patient Safety with Data and Analytics category for its work in tackling health inequalities in endoscopy.

The public health team has been working to target the most deprived communities, with a focus on early-stage cancer diagnosis and helping patients overcome barriers that may impact them being able to get to their appointment.

Mental Health Safety Improvement was another category in which Northumbria Healthcare received recognition from the judges.

The final category that the trust made the shortlist for is the Staff Wellbeing Initiative of the Year. This recognises the work teams have done to promote and prescribe movement to people who may have health conditions that have prevented them from being more active.

Birju Bartoli, chief executive at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “I am delighted we have been shortlisted five times in the HSJ Patient Safety Awards.

“This recognition at a national level highlights the incredibly important work of our teams across the trust in delivering high-quality and safe patient care.

“I’m proud of the work we do to drive innovation within healthcare and keep patient safety at the top of our priority list.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place in September at Manchester Central.