Northumbria Healthcare helping to inspire the future workforce through community promise

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has revealed that between September 2024 and August 2025, it welcomed 312 young people aged 13-plus from across the region to experience the world of work and explore a variety of career opportunities.

One of the key pillars of the trust’s community promise is ‘Action on Education’ and by providing work experience placements all year round, students are exposed to the different pathways to a career in the NHS.

Now that the summer months have passed, the most popular time for schools to encourage students to secure a work experience placement, the trust has provided opportunities for hundreds of students to gain experience in both clinical and non-clinical settings.

Young people from more than 50 secondary, further and higher education providers have undertaken a placement with the trust.

A group of work experience students at a Northumbria Healthcare hospital using a training manikin.

To support the students, a dedicated work experience co-ordinator was appointed within the widening participation team to support applicants through the process – ensuring they have meaningful workplace encounters.

Wayne Daley, head of corporate and social responsibility, said: “As part of the community promise, we are committed to inspire young people to see their potential to thrive and make a difference within the NHS.

“Students can understand the link between school learning and how this translates to a potential career pathway in anything ranging from engineering to nursing to catering.

“We want young people to know whether they want a career in clinical or support services, they have an opportunity with our apprenticeships or wider NHS vacancies.”

In addition to the trust’s work experience offer, Northumbria Healthcare helps to secure industry placements for T-Level students across the region – providing knowledge and skills to support a technical qualification.

Ruth Auton, head of education, learning and organisational development, said: “It’s vital that we provide visibility of the career opportunities within the trust and work experience is a great way for students to shadow staff and gain a deeper understanding on a personal level of what they are looking for in a career.

“Work experience can provide exposure to roles that aren’t as visible and valuable insights that aren’t achieved during classroom-based learning.”