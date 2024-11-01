Northumbria Healthcare facility in Cramlington hosts Henry Hate's art-work to challenge HIV stigma
The artwork is intended to celebrate the Undetectable = Untransmittable (U=U) campaign – to remove stigma attached to those living with HIV.
By acknowledging that those living with HIV, who are receiving the correct treatment and having a viral load which is undetectable, cannot pass on the virus, the U=U campaign challenges negative stereotypes associated with the disease.
The artwork, titled ‘Monument One’, documents the milestones that have allowed people living with HIV to live longer, whilst paying tribute to those who are no longer with us.
Bright Northumbria Healthcare Charity’s arts team organised the display, in collaboration with Eyes Open HIV – choosing Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Health & Care Academy as the home for this artwork as it is the centre for education within the trust.
The piece will be hosted at the Academy for a year, enabling three cohorts of trainee nursing associates to view the display.
Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “I’m delighted to unveil this stunning artwork at our new Health and Care Academy where many new healthcare professions will begin their career.
“The placement of the display allows students and staff to have open conversations about sexual health, while raising awareness of HIV and reducing stigma.
“The painting is already creating much interest amongst our students and staff, and I’d like to thank the Eyes Open committee for this loan and the tremendous work they do.”
Jane Bassam-Roper, from Northumbria Healthcare’s sexual health service added: “In our team, we pride ourselves on our specialist HIV services and our ongoing support for people living with HIV.
"We provide a wide range of free and confidential sexual health services that include a range of easy-access testing services across both North Tyneside and Northumberland for anyone aged 13 and over.” Henry Hate is an American-born visual and tattoo artist, famous for tattooing high profile clients such as Amy Winehouse.
His HIV status was shared without his consent in 2009, which he has said proves the stigmatised and ignorant treatment of people living with the condition.