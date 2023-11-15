Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management (NHFM) has welcomed eight new recruits on its apprenticeship programme.

They will be undertaking roles in sewing machinery, joinery and painting and decorating. The roles provide on-the-job experience while apprentices study towards their chosen qualifications.

Established in 2012, NHFM is a a wholly owned subsidiary of Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

Rosie Sexton, people and engagement lead, said: “At NHFM, we’re really passionate about the importance of learning and building foundation skills that people can use throughout their career. The work we do is so important and people rely on us every day to deliver essential services.

The eight new apprentices.

“Usually, we take on two or three new apprentices per year, so this is a great development to have eight.

“I’m very excited to see the positive impact our new apprentices will have on NHFM and supporting the individuals in their new careers.”