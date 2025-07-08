Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s emergency department (ED) at Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital has become the first in the country to receive a gold accreditation from the Royal College of Emergency Medicine’s (RCEM) GreenED programme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

GreenED aims to measure and reduce the impact of EDs through driving environmentally sustainable practises within the speciality of emergency medicine. At the core of the initiative is a framework of evidence-based actions, broken down into bronze, silver and gold levels, that can be carried out within the ED.

Achieving a double accreditation of bronze and silver in September 2024, the team pushed forward to achieve gold – a whole year ahead of their initial plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developing a pathway for patients to return used equipment in collaboration with Northumberland County Council, introducing Penthrox to reduce Entonox (nitrous oxide) usage by 96.5% and using reusable aprons for plastering that were produced in-house at Northumbria Healthcare Textile Manufacturing were the key projects to support achieving this accreditation.

James Walton, emergency department consultant.

Working through the GreenED checklist is listed under the sustainable healthcare section of the Northumbria NetZero action plan, which maps out the progress of the trust achieving net zero by 2040.

James Walton, emergency department consultant said: “Being the first emergency department to achieve a gold accreditation from RCEM’s GreenED program is monumental and a key milestone to have hit in contribution to Northumbria’s net zero plans.

“This was a collaborative effort and all of the teams that have helped us reach this goal have shown dedication and a passion for creating a more sustainable future that positively impacts our patients, staff and wider communities.”