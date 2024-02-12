Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Government regulator the Care Quality Commission listed the trust as one of eight nationwide out of 121 that performed better than expected in its 2023 maternity survey.

This means experiences of maternity care were better overall when compared with survey results across all English trusts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumbria Healthcare’s head of midwifery, Katy Lissaman, said: “With even more respondents in this year’s survey, I am delighted to see that we have been able to improve on last year's already high standard.

Northumbria Healthcare maternity services were rated highly in the annual survey. (Photo by Northumbria Healthcare)

“To be included in the positive outliers again for a second year running truly is testament to the dedication of our maternity teams.

“Our staff continue to work incredibly hard to deliver safe, compassionate, and personalised care to our patients, so it is reassuring that this is appreciated by those giving birth with us and that they are having a positive experience under our care.

“Patient experience and feedback are very important at the trust, so we will also use the report to help us to improve even further.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People who used the trust’s maternity services in January and February 2023 were asked about their experience across the full timeline of care.

Northumbria’s results were ‘much better than most’ for two questions, 'better’ for ten questions, and ‘somewhat better’ for four questions, and about the same for the remaining 38 questions.