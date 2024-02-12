Northumbria Healthcare 'delighted' after better than average responses from CQC maternity survey
Government regulator the Care Quality Commission listed the trust as one of eight nationwide out of 121 that performed better than expected in its 2023 maternity survey.
This means experiences of maternity care were better overall when compared with survey results across all English trusts.
Northumbria Healthcare’s head of midwifery, Katy Lissaman, said: “With even more respondents in this year’s survey, I am delighted to see that we have been able to improve on last year's already high standard.
“To be included in the positive outliers again for a second year running truly is testament to the dedication of our maternity teams.
“Our staff continue to work incredibly hard to deliver safe, compassionate, and personalised care to our patients, so it is reassuring that this is appreciated by those giving birth with us and that they are having a positive experience under our care.
“Patient experience and feedback are very important at the trust, so we will also use the report to help us to improve even further.”
People who used the trust’s maternity services in January and February 2023 were asked about their experience across the full timeline of care.
Northumbria’s results were ‘much better than most’ for two questions, 'better’ for ten questions, and ‘somewhat better’ for four questions, and about the same for the remaining 38 questions.
Nationally, the survey revealed maternity care experiences are still less positive than they were five years ago but have improved from 2022.