Northumbria Healthcare consultant orthopaedic surgeon wins regional and national awards for training work
A North East consultant picked up an awards double for his work training junior orthopaedic surgeons.
Tim Petheram, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, picked up a regional and national accolade for his specialty.
He was named as National Trainer of the Year at the British Orthopaedic Trainees Association annual congress in November.
This follows being voted Orthopaedic Regional Trainer of the Year by trainee surgeons in the Northern Deanery, which covers the North East and Cumbria, in the summer.
He said: “I was humbled and deeply honoured to receive the Regional Trainer of the Year award. To now also be chosen as National Trainer of the Year is truly amazing.
“Training surgeons in hip and knee replacement surgery, and trauma surgery, does take energy and time.
“I thoroughly enjoy the experience and get great satisfaction from passing on the huge enthusiasm I have for my job.
“Watching junior surgeons grow in their skills is very rewarding.”
Following the 2015 opening of the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, most surgery of this type takes place at Northumbria Healthcare’s three general hospitals.
Dr Petheram added: “I have to acknowledge the excellent training I received while a trainee in Northumbria, which I am sure in part taught me some of the training skills I now use.
“Finally, I have to thank the entire team we work with in clinic, on the ward, and in the operating theatre, who contribute to the experience our trainees have in Northumbria.”