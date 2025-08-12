Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been ranked the highest in the country in the National Cancer Patient Experience Survey.

The trust scored 9.31 overall. This is on a scale of 0 (very poor) to 10 (very good).

As part of the survey, 98% of patients responded to say enough privacy was always given to the patient when receiving diagnostic test results and 97% said they received all the information needed about the diagnostic test in advance.

The survey allows cancer patients across England to give feedback on the care they have received and is used to understand where care is working well and how services can be improved.

Last year, Northumbria Healthcare cared for 2,616 cancer patients across its hospital sites in Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Amanda Walshe, lead cancer nurse, said: “I’m beyond proud of my colleagues who have been recognised for their hard work in this way.

“The results of this survey show patient care really is at the heart of everything we do to ensure we’re delivering excellence.”

In 2024, a new targeted lung health check screening programme came into effect for current or former smokers aged 55 to 74 – operating across Northumberland and North Tyneside.

Marion Dickson, executive director of nursing said: “The results from this survey are recognition of just how hard our teams work to ensure we’re delivering the best we can for our patients.

“I have no doubt this excellence will continue as we work hard to meet the needs of our patients.”

A new Macmillan Information and Support Service was established in early 2025 and it will be launched later this year with Northumbria Healthcare.