Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been recognised nationally for its commitment to sustainability, securing two major achievements on its journey to net zero.

The trust has been named a finalist in the prestigious HSJ Awards 2025, Towards Net Zero category, which highlights organisations leading the way in embedding sustainability into healthcare.

In addition, it has achieved the coveted ‘Green’ accreditation from Investors in the Environment (iiE) – the highest standard awarded by the national sustainability scheme.

These achievements follow the launch of the trust’s ‘Net Zero Northumbria’ action plan in early 2024, which sets out a clear roadmap to support the NHS’s ambition of becoming net zero by 2040.

Key measures highlighted by the trust have included a decrease in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions linked to building energy, as a result of installing heat pumps, solar panels, LED lighting and more across several sites, a robust waste management system in place and enhancements to resource efficiency through introducing initiatives such as the walking aid return and reuse scheme, and the rollout of the Clean Air Hospital Framework and air quality monitoring project, in partnership with Public Health.

Clare Winter, head of sustainability at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “We are delighted to have achieved both of these milestones.

“Over the last two years we have worked incredibly hard to embed sustainability practices across the trust and this recognition is a testament to the collective effort of our colleagues and partners.

“Our journey towards net zero is well underway, but we know there is more to do.”