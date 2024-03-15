Northumbria Healthcare anaesthetist receives prestigious Evelyn Baker Award
Dr Bruce Gibson, consultant anaesthetist, recently received the prestigious Evelyn Baker Award from the Association of Anaesthetists after being nominated by colleague Dr Catherine Rafi for his outstanding competence in all areas of anaesthetic practice.
When nominating Dr Gibson, Dr Rafi proudly described him as “an excellent anaesthetist who constantly provides exceptional patient care.”
She went on to explain how “he specialises in vascular access, caring for cancer patients”, noting that he “is a shining light to these patients and his services come with a smile and a kind heart”.
Dr Rafi wrote about how he demonstrates characteristics and traits that set him apart from others, saying: “Patients remember his name long after and will ask for him for future interventions. He has been an integral part of the regional anaesthesia team, improving care, patient experience and day case rates over the past 10 years.”