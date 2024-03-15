Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Bruce Gibson, consultant anaesthetist, recently received the prestigious Evelyn Baker Award from the Association of Anaesthetists after being nominated by colleague Dr Catherine Rafi for his outstanding competence in all areas of anaesthetic practice.

When nominating Dr Gibson, Dr Rafi proudly described him as “an excellent anaesthetist who constantly provides exceptional patient care.”

She went on to explain how “he specialises in vascular access, caring for cancer patients”, noting that he “is a shining light to these patients and his services come with a smile and a kind heart”.

The Evelyn Baker Award was presented to Dr Bruce Gibson during the Winter Scientific Meeting.