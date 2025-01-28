Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Adult social care provision in Northumberland has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspection found that, overall, residents had a good experience of adult social care in the county.

Services were rated as 70 out of 100, with all but two areas rated as “good”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors did claim that the council ‘requires improvement’ in areas around assessing need and equity in experience and outcomes. The report highlights key areas for improvement, including improving the experience of unpaid carers in Northumberland.

Northumberland's adult social care service has been rated as "good" by the CQC. Photo: Northumberland County Council.

Furthermore, current pressures on workforce challenges meant ‘some teams were not as fully resourced as they could be’, leading staff to feel ‘pressured’.

However, Neil Bradley, Executive Director of Adults, Ageing and Wellbeing and Director of Adult Social Services said: “We’re delighted with our CQC inspection report, which found Northumberland’s adult social care to be good overall.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our staff do every day to support people in Northumberland, and it was wonderful that this has been recognised by inspectors. Throughout this report, the inspection team noted our staff’s dedication and commitment, and how they put the people we support at the heart of what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inspectors highlighted that people were positive about the quality of service they received, and they told inspectors that staff were helpful, kind and professional.

“There are of course areas we want to improve on, and we will continue to strive for better outcomes. Our top priority will always be to try and provide the best possible services for Northumberland residents.”

More than 20,000 people each year receive information, advice, support and services from adult social care services in Northumberland.

Cabinet member for adult social care, Cllr Wendy Pattison, added: “I’m absolutely delighted that this report from the CQC reflects the important work our staff are doing across Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The residents who use our services are at the heart of everything we do. Of all the local authorities across the country who have been assessed up to this point, only three have scored higher than Northumberland for adult social care.

“This is a really great achievement, and it demonstrates that our adult social care team really care about helping people to achieve good outcomes and live the lives they want.”